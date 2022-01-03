CHEROKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Cherokee County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution unanimously Monday to make the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.

Cherokee County is the first county to do so in 2022 and the 31st count in the state to pass the resolution, according to the Iowa Firearms Coalition (IFC).

IFC President Dave Funk thanked the Cherokee County Board of Supervisors.

“Among our goals this legislative session in Iowa is to make all of Iowa a Second Amendment Sanctuary and this is yet another positive step forward in this effort,” Funk said.

The IF, an affiliate to the National Rifle Association, said it works with state and local elected officials to protect the right of Iowans to keep and bear arms in preparation against actions that may infringe upon the Second Amendment.

Other Iowa counties that the IFC calls Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties include: Mitchell, Chickasaw, Pocahontas, Hardin, Carroll, Jasper, Cedar, Washington, Madison, Mills, Adams, Clarke, Humboldt, Kossuth, Ringgold, Buchanan, Van Buren, Winnebago, Decatur, Dallas, Guthrie, Benton, Page, Lucas, Taylor, Union, Hancock, Buena Vista, Pottawattamie, and Wayne.