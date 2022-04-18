SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxlander was convicted for owning firearms illegally.

A release from the U.S. Department of Justice stated William Hageman, 56, of Cherokee County, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of firearms by a prohibited person.

Hageman was not legally allowed to own guns because he had been previously convicted of a third offense OWI in 1994.

Evidence at hearings alleged from August 2018 to April 2019, Hageman conspired to distribute more than 11 pounds of methamphetamine within the Cherokee County area with other people. Four times, Hageman reportedly distributed more than a pound of pure methamphetamine to people working with law enforcement.

When Hagement’s home was searched during a served warrant, law enforcement seized almost 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine throughout the property along with six guns. Law enforcement alleged a co-conspirator was trying to flush meth down the toilet before officers could take it. Three of the guns were possessed by Hageman.

Hageman was sentenced to 42 months in prison and must serve at least three years of supervised release.