Cherokee County man pleads guilty to firearm charges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man pleaded guilty in Sioux City court on Monday for gun charges.

Reese Hageman, 36, of Marcus, was convicted of possession of firearms by a prohibited person.

A release said at a plea hearing, Hageman admitted on April 18, 2019, law enforcement searched Hageman’s dad’s farm and seized nearly two pounds of methamphetamine and multiple guns.

During the search, law enforcement said they seized four guns, including an AR-style rifle, some methamphetamine, and paraphernalia. The release continues on to say Hageman admitted that he was a drug user and had been in possession of three rifles and a 410 shotgun.

Hageman hasn’t been sentenced yet, but he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and not more than three years of supervised release.

The case involves the Tri-State Drug Task Force, Sioux City Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, South Sioux City Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Iowa National Guard, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement United States Marshals Service, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.