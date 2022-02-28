ANTHON, Iowa (KCAU) — A man from Cherokee County was arrested in Woodbury County for breaking into a man’s home and causing injuries to the owner.

According to the court document, Isaac Schlenger, 40, of Washta, Iowa, showed up at the victim’s home in Anthon around 7:30 p.m. on February 14. The victim stated that Schlenger immediately pushed his way into the house as soon as the victim opened the door and started assaulting him.

Schlenger allegedly tried to tackle the victim in the living room causing both of them to hit a living room wall knocking over various items in the process. The fight continued into a child’s playroom where both men fell to the ground with Schlenger on top. He allegedly began punching the man in the ribs and left side of his face, leaving a small laceration on the left hand.

The victim stated that he was able to get up to try to push Schlenger out of the house. The documents said Schlenger resisted by holding onto the entryway’s door frame which led to the victim repeatedly slamming the door on his hands in order to get him to let go.

According to the documents, Schlenger admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he had been drinking that evening. He claimed he was intoxicated when he was at the victim’s house during the assault, but he denied forcing entry.

Schlenger was arrested for a first-degree burglary charge.