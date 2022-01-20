MARCUS, Iowa (KCAU) — The Marcus Police Department released a statement saying they arrested a man for allegedly using the internet to make sexual contact with a minor.

On Tuesday, the Marcus Police Department arrested Marvin Sowards, 39, of Marcus. Sowards is being accused of using the internet to make contact with a minor residing in the same household and attempting to solicit sexually explicit pictures from the victim.

Sowards is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, a class C felony, and child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Sowards was taken into custody and was transported to the Cherokee County Jail.