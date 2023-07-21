CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) – On Thursday, it was Day 2 of the 100th anniversary of the Cherokee County Fair.

Through a century of experience, county fair officials have the formula down pat.

The list of events happening at the fair is long and includes barrel racing, animal shows, and demo derby. There are new additions of entertainment such as a dinosaur show and camel rides.

Officials with the Cherokee County Fair told KCAU 9 that every activity plays a part in bringing the community together along with educating people.

“They don’t necessarily get in touch with or get to a farm, know where their food comes from,” said Chris Nelson, secretary and fair manager for the Cherokee County Fair.

“They learn about that, they go up there and learn in an educational program about what a cow does, what does a sheep do, why is important that we keep chickens, why is it important that we take care of animals,” said Dori Claycamp, a member on the Cherokee County Fair Board.

The Cherokee County Fair runs until July 23. The barrel race is on Friday, demo derby on Saturday, and a car show on Sunday.

For more information about the 100th anniversary of the Cherokee County Fair, click here.