Cherokee County Courthouse to reopen to public mid-June

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Cherokee County Courthouse will be reopening to the general public mid-June.

The Cherokee County Board of Supervisors has announced the reopening of the Cherokee County Courthouse to the general public starting at 8 a.m. on June 15.

The public entrances on the upper level will be accessible and masks will be available to visitors but will not be required.

Public access locations will be monitored to limit the number of visitors allowed in the common areas of the courthouse.

Large groups waiting for services will be asked to maintain proper social distancing which could make the line go out the door depending on how many people are currently waiting.

The public is strongly encouraged to continue to use online services, drop boxes, or other alternative methods to do business with the county offices.

The driver’s licensing operations will be open by appointment only and can be contacted at 712-225-2770.

Passport operations will also continue by appointment only. The courthouse would like the public to know to expect delays at the state level. The Recorder’s Office can be reached at 712-225-6735.

The courthouse will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The courthouse said the public’s health is important to them, as is the health of their staff. They ask that if you or someone in your household is not feeling well to please stay home.

More information regarding further county contact information can be found by clicking here.

