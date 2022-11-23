CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) — The Cherokee County Courthouse will be temporarily moving to a different building beginning December 5.

The courthouse, which is located at 520 W. Main Street in Cherokee will temporarily be moving to a building located at 322 Lake Street, also in Cherokee.

According to a release from Cherokee County, the last day of in-person services will be December 2. Offices will still be available over the phone. For a list of phone numbers and tentative re-opening dates, click here.

According to Cherokee County staff, the temporary relocation is in order to get HVAC replacements that will improve the building’s heating and cooling done faster.