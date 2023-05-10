CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU)– Today, students and teachers of the Cherokee Community School District let go of some of their hair for a good cause.

The National Honor Society at Washington High School brought many community members together in the auditorium for this year’s Cut-A-Thon.

“We are raising money for cancer awareness and along with that we are also supporting a Cherokee graduate, an alumni from Cherokee, who is currently battling cancer,” said Allie Bouchard, with the Cherokee NHS.

In previous years, honor society members have held a cut-a-thon for cancer awareness, but current members saw a need to start it again. Jennifer Davis-Zeiman graduated from Washington High School in 2014 and is dealing with cancer for the third time.

The funds raised go to Jennifer, while the hair cut is for those in need.

“I’m sure we’ve all heard of ‘locks of love’ and organizations like that who take people’s hair at hair salons,” said Bouchard

“We’re donating all hair to children with hair loss,” said Riley Lubeck, with the Cherokee NHS.

28 students/teachers cut off eight or more inches of hair.

“I am donating, because they’re just so many people who have been affected by cancer. definitely in my family my grandpa had cancer and then my mom also,” said Alanna Fuller, a teacher at Washington High School.

In between rounds of hair-cuts, students heard from speakers or watched other students and staff participate in a creative way.

“I really wanted to be a part of the event. It’s for a great cause and I didn’t want to cut the hair, cause it wasn’t long enough. So I decided let’s do some other place that’s hairy, so I decided my armpit,” said Lance Pingel, a student at Washington High School.

Allie Bouchard, the NHS’ Cherokee chapter president says, she’s grateful for the community’s support and turnout.

“Every cut-a-thon we’ve done in the past everyone always grateful for the money, and I think, more important than the money, is the fact that we have so many students, and community members, and hair stylists, and people donating here today. That is the important thing tonight is the community,” said Bouchard.

So far the Cut-A-Thon has raised roughly $3,000 for Jennifer Davis-Zeiman, but they’re still totaling the amount of hair donated.