SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Cherokee Community School District Board of Education modified its weapons policy Monday night allowing trained staff to carry firearms on school property.

According to a release from the school district, the policy originally prohibited all weapons on school grounds with the exception of law enforcement. The wording has now been changed to: “Weapons under the control of law enforcement officials and staff approved by the administrative team are exempt from this policy.”

“We know from the terrible experiences of other schools across the country that every second matters when there is an armed intruder in a school building,” said School Board President Jodi Thomas. “By allowing approved and well-trained staff members to carry firearms, we can give them the opportunity to protect our students if an active shooter situation occurs. We are grateful for our school resource officers and our partnership with the City of Cherokee, and believe this policy will bolster our combined efforts to keep our students and staff safe.”

Staff members approved to carry will have to undergo extensive training and be screened by experts in order to determine if they are competent to carry and act in a crisis situation. Staff members will also be required to partake in monthly training. Additionally, experts will help determine which weapons, holsters, safes, and other items should be allowed, the release said.

The district said that it will have an oversight committee to make sure the policy is being implemented properly.

The policy will be supplementary to already existing safety features such as locked doors, security, and a school resource officer. The Department of Homeland Security will make a visit to all buildings on November 9 to conduct safety and security vulnerability assessments of the facilities.

CCSD said that they plan to continue to focus on the physical, mental, and emotional health and well-being of its students and staff.

Spirit Lake Community School Board approved a similar measure earlier this year.