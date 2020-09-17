Cherokee cancels varsity football game due to COVID concerns

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCAU) – Cherokee Schools have announced they have canceled their varsity football game for tomorrow night at Okoboji.
According to Cherokee Schools’ Facebook page, coaches and administration decided to not play due to COVID-19 concerns.
The JV game for Monday has also been canceled.
