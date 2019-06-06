Checking backseat before locking car doors could save your child’s life

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Thursday is Heat Awareness Day. According to the National Weather Service, heat kills more people than any form of server weather. It’s a reminder to keep ourselves and loved one’s safe during these hot summer months.

In just 10 minutes, the temperature inside a parked car can increase 20 degrees on a hot day, the inside of a vehicle can be deadly. Last year, 37 children died in the U.S. after they were left in hot cars.

“Very important that I keep them safe at all time. It’s like wearing your heart outside of your body and you worry about them all the time, and sometimes no matter how hard you try mistakes happen,” said mother Janelle Nielson.

Nielson has three boys from 2 to 8-years-old, and she said she can’t imagine life without them.

“Children are actually dying in the cars because they are dying of heatstroke. They are not able to regulate their temperate. They overheat quickly and that can cascade into a series of events that happen within their body systems,” said ED Clinical Staff Educator Pediatric Emergency Care Coordinator Alyssa Sackett with UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s.

Many of these deadly accidents are happening because parents are in a rush.

“I can very much see how it happens, super busy, worried about a million different things with their job, each kid schedule making sure that everyone is where they are supposed to be at all times. And I can very much see how it happens, so you just have to be super careful and know that parents make mistakes and do the best you can,” said Nielson.

There are some preventative measures parents can build into their routine this summer.

“Make sure you always look before you lock. One of the good tips you can use is maybe placing a briefcase or a purse in the backseat,” said Sackett.

Many new vehicles have safety features that remind drivers to check the backseat before getting out of the car.

“It’s very important to make sure that they are buckled correctly, make sure you get everyone out right away before turning the car off,” said Nielson.

One of the biggest preventative tips people recommend is training yourself to do a visual check of your backseat before you hit the lock button on your keys so every time you hold them you’re reminded to take a look that could help save a life.

UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s Pediatric Injury Prevention Program will be hosting a Look Before You Lock event Saturday, June 8. The group will be at the Sioux City Farmer’s Market handing out stuffed animals and air fresheners as a reminder to turn your should to look at your backseat before locking your car.