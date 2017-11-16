Check winter road conditions from snow plows

The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) is working to give you a better idea of road conditions this winter

Cameras in plows have been upgraded from using iPhones to now using actual cameras.

The camera takes a still photo of current road conditions and uploads it to the website trackaplow.iowadot.gov. You can then download those photos.

It’s all to give you the driver a better idea of road conditions.

“It’s an idea for them to see what our operators are seeing out on the road it gives them the ability to make the decision do I make that trip or do I wait a couple of hours,” said Craig Bargfreded of the Iowa DOT.

This is the fourth year plows will have cameras in them.

About 600 of the 900 Iowa DOT plows will have cameras in them.