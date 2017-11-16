Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Check winter road conditions from snow plows

Local News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) is working to give you a better idea of road conditions this winter

Cameras in plows have been upgraded from using iPhones to now using actual cameras.

The camera takes a still photo of current road conditions and uploads it to the website trackaplow.iowadot.gov. You can then download those photos. 

It’s all to give you the driver a better idea of road conditions.

“It’s an idea for them to see what our operators are seeing out on the road it gives them the ability to make the decision do I make that trip or do I wait a couple of hours,” said Craig Bargfreded of the Iowa DOT.

This is the fourth year plows will have cameras in them.

About 600 of the 900 Iowa DOT plows will have cameras in them.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories