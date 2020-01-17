Check road conditions before traveling in the tri-state

Closings
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – If you are heading out on the road, you may want to check the travel conditions beforehand.

Winter weather can create problematic road conditions to travel on.

Each state’s Department of Transportation have 511 websites with interactive maps for people to check the roads before they head out.

You can check Iowa road conditions here, Nebraska road conditions here, and South Dakota road conditions here. You can also get a quick look at road conditions in the tri-state area on KCAU 9’s website.

Road conditions as of the afternoon of Jan. 17, 2020

Both Iowa and Nebraska have plow trackers as well. Plows may have a picture of current road conditions to offer a look at which roads are clear, partially, or fully covered in snow. You can check Iowa’s plow tracker here, and you can see Nebraska plow tracker here.

