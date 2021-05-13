Check presented to Crittenton Center for Stuff the Stroller campaign

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – KCAU 9’s 7th annual Stuff the Stroller campaign has officially come to an end but on Thursday, the cash donations collected during event were presented to the Crittenton Center.

The money directly goes toward helping families with things like medication, groceries and gas. Siouxlanders also donated things like diapers, formula and other baby products during our collections at local Hy-Vee stores.

Executive Director for the Crittenton Center Leslie Heying said the donations will go a long way.

“The families that we serve don’t want handouts they want hands up. So this is really one way we can help those families who are coming to us, they’re courageous enough to come to Crittenton Center… And so this is one way that we can give back to those families to keep encouraging them and their family life and make their lives just a little bit easier,” Heying said.

The event is a joint partnership between KCAU, Siouxland OBGYN and Crittenton Center. The cash amount collected and given to the Crittenton Center was $1,811.