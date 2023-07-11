SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Cheap Trick will be bringing the rock to Sioux City’s Orpheum Theatre this October.

The show will be October 6 at 7:30 p.m, OVG360 said in a release.

Cheap Trick has been well-known since the 1970s, producing hits such as “He’s A Whore”, “California Man”, “Dream Police”, “Surrender”, and “I Want You To Want Me”.

The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. They’ve also earned more than 40 international gold and platinum certifications, according to OVG 360.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They can be purchased online or in person at the Primebank Box Office located inside the Tyson Events Center.