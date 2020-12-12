‘Charli’ all set for first virtual Little Yellow Dog Auction

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For the first time in 85 years, the annual Little Yellow Dog Auction will not be held to the public. The auction will instead take place virtually inside the Warrior Hotel on Saturday.

This year’s Little Yellow Dog is Charli, a miniature Australian Shepard.

If you want to participate, you can call-in to donate or drop off a monetary donation outside the Warrior Hotel or through Pay Pal.

The auction benefits around 8,000 families in Siouxland.

The auction will start at noon on Saturday. You can place a bid on Charli by calling one these numbers: