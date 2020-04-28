Charles City man pleads not guilty in crash death of Sioux City boy

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (AP) — A driver has pleaded not guilty to charges in the traffic death of a boy in northern Iowa’s Floyd County.

The Sioux City Journal reports that Jesse Blade, 30, of Charles City, entered a written plea last week to vehicular homicide while intoxicated, vehicular homicide while driving recklessly, second-offense operating while intoxicated and three counts of serious injury by vehicle.

The crash happened in Rudd on October 26.

The Iowa State Patrol has said Blade didn’t stop at a stop sign and rammed into the passenger side of a minivan, killing 9-year-old Royce Fisher, of Sioux City.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories