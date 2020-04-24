Charity offering mental health sessions for health care workers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As COVID-19 continues across Siouxland, health care workers are spending more and more time helping those in need. It’s an ongoing stressful battle. Now a local organization wants to help out some of our biggest helpers.

Catholic Charities is offering two free mental health sessions with their therapists to those working the frontlines.

“Not only are they trying to provide health care, they are those indiviudals’ only support systems so they are trying to provide them with emotional support. They are holding their hands comforting their in addition to providing them with the health care that they need,” said Catholic Charities Executive Director Amy Bloch.

The organization said it has already recieved numerous calls from health care workers but expect to see more as Siouxland reaches the top of the curve and decline. The stress is heightening many mental health issues..

“Anxiety and depression has been exaherbated by the virus. It seems to intensify the financial and just the fact that they can’t see their support systems that’s really hard,” therapist Rhonda Brown said.

All sessions are being offered via telehealth services.