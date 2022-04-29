SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An active member of the community who has been involved in several charities in Siouxland retired from the Security National Bank on Friday, and his coworkers gave him a creative send-off.

Photo Courtesy of the Security National Bank team

According to the post on the Security National Bank Facebook Senior Vice President of Wealth Management Joe Twidwell spent countless hours volunteering at the Soup Kitchen, Food Bank, and many other charities. He also notoriously parked his old Chevy Suburban named “Seymour” at the front of the bank, accumulating 173 parking tickets over his 21-year career.

As part of a final farewell, his friends at the bank obtained “parking tickets” that they used to write a personal note to Twidwell and congratulate him on his retirement.

“Yesterday, during the day, they told me that I needed to go outside,” recalled Twidwell, “When I went outside there [the tickets] were, they were plastered on my windshield and on my vehicle and they were all standing out there and cheering and saying goodbye.”

As a trust officer and an attorney, he helped families and retirees with their financial needs. Twidwell said he has also helped nonprofits manage their money and help them distribute it to various scholarship funds and endowments.

Photo Courtesy of the Security National Bank team

Twidwell mentioned that he loved his job at the bank because it meant that he could help people every day, and that translated into his daily life as well.

“It’s a wonderful job to be able to try and help people basically make their dreams or their aspirations come true,” he said, “[…] I’ve been so very fortunate to be able to be here at the bank for the last 20 plus years. The people are absolutely wonderful, I mean, it truly is a family. There’s a saying that I’ve got on my wall, and it says you find something to do that you really enjoy and people that you enjoy doing it with and you’ll never work a day in your life. I can honestly say that I’ve never had a day where I did not look forward to coming into work.”

Twidwell indicated that as well as his work at the bank, his work in the community over the years tied to his faith in the Catholic Church. He said he believes in loving your neighbors by taking care of your neighbors and so he does that by working with organizations that supply shelter to the homeless, food to the people that are hungry, and care to people that are disadvantaged in some way.

While Twidwell indicated that he feels a little awkward talking about his charity work himself, according to the post on the Security National Bank Facebook page, he spearheads mission trips to Haiti, rebuilding hospitals and orphanages.

“He is one of the kindes, most generous people on the planet,” indicated the post, “[…] Congratulations on your retirement, Joe. You’ll be missed at the Bank. But we also know we’ll see you around — whenever and wherever you happen to be lending a helping hand.”

Photo Courtesy of the Security National Bank team

The warming shelter has been the most memorable and rewarding, according to Twidwell. He said their primary focus is to try and keep people alive in the winter who may not have any other resources as well as necessities of life during the summer such as laundry and showers.

“In the nine seasons we’ve been open we’ve provided over 95,000 nights of shelter,” Twidwell said, “Granted in the neighborhood, about 45,000 days of shelter. We didn’t have a day shelter until probably four or five years ago but that was one of the things I enjoyed working with and I still am working with very actively.”

Twidwell explained that the warming shelter began after someone had gone to the soup kitchen and looked as if they would not have survived if they went back out into the cold. The Soup Kitchen board allowed them to shelter that person and within a month they had 28 more people also in need. They had found that there were no other resources available and that led to the opening of the warming shelter.

“I hope that everybody has the opportunity to work with people that they really enjoy working with and helping other people. It’s such a blessing when you can have that opportunity and we need to create that for each other,” said Twidwell, “The environment of the bank it’s not one person, it’s everybody looking out for each other and looking for the customers. It’s been a great gift and a blessing.”