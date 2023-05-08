SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a car crash in Clay County, Iowa.

According to a press release by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, early on May 6 Taylor Einck, 33, of Primghar, was driving near the 2000 mile of Highway 18. Einck was driving westbound when their car veered into the eastbound lane. The car then struck the guardrail on the bridge that the driver was driving over.

Einck was taken to a local hospital for serious injuries. The vehicle is considered a total loss.

“The incident is under investigation and charges are expected,” a press release reads.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Spencer Police Department, Spencer Fire Department and the Fostoria First Responders.