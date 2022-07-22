SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Charges are pending against a man who reportedly fired at South Sioux City police Thursday night, getting injured in the process.

The Nebraska State Patrol stated in a Friday release they were called to investigate an officer-involved shooting that involved the South Sioux City Police Department that took place Thursday around 7:50 p.m.

The South Sioux City Police Department will be holding a press conference about the incident later Friday morning. You can watch this stream when it goes live at 11:30 a.m.

The South Sioux City Police Department received a call of a possible overdose at Autumn Park apartment complex on the 300 block of E. 12th Street. Paramedics responded to the call earlier but had to evacuate after a man, later identified as Richard Germek, 61, of South Sioux City, displayed a gun.

The release said that after a preliminary investigation, officers arrived to the scene in the complex hallway and tried to communicate with Germek when he fired at the officers. An officer returned fire and hit Germek.

Germek was taken to a local hospital for injuries considered not life-threatening. After being treated, he was booked into the Dakota County Jail. Germek has since been taken back to the hospital for a medical condition unrelated to this incident.

Charges against Germek are pending, the release stated.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The South Sioux City Police Department has requested the NSP to investigate the incident, and an investigation is ongoing.