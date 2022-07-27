SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Authorities have filed charges against a man after he allegedly exchanged gunfire with South Sioux City police last Thursday.

The Dakota County Attorney’s Office released the court documents showing charges filed against Richard Germek, 61, of South Sioux City, after an officer-involved shooting on July 21.

Germek has been charged with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal attempt, terroristic threats, possession of a short rifle or short shotgun, obstructing a peace officer, and disturbing the peace.

The Nebraska State Patrol stated in a Friday release they were called to investigate an officer-involved shooting that involved the South Sioux City Police Department that took place July 21 around 7:50 p.m.

The South Sioux City Police Department received a call of a possible overdose at Autumn Park apartment complex on the 300 block of E. 12th Street. Paramedics responded to the call earlier but had to evacuate after a man, later identified as Germek, displayed a gun.

The release said that after a preliminary investigation, officers arrived to the scene in the complex hallway and tried to communicate with Germek when he fired at the officers. An officer returned fire and hit Germek once.

Germek was taken to a local hospital for injuries considered not life-threatening. After being treated, he was booked into the Dakota County Jail. Germek was later taken back to the hospital for a medical condition unrelated to the incident.

As part of their policy on officer-involved shootings, South Sioux City Police Chief Edward Mahon said that the NSP was called to investigate the incident to help ensure the investigation remains transparent and impartial.

The officer who shot Germek has not yet been identified. Mahon said Friday that the officer was on administrative leave, as is the department’s procedure.