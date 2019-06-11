Charges filed after Brown’s Lake boating incident

SALIX, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities have filed charges and warning after two tubers were injured in a boating incident at Brown’s Lake a few weeks ago.

On May 25, Adreanna Hamman, 17, of Sioux City, and B.J. Baker, 39, of Lawton, were being pulled behind a boat when the tube they were on struck a stationary boat causing serious injury to both of them.

After further investigation of the incident, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources has issued a citation to Nicole Baker for violating speed and distance rules. They said that Nicole Baker was operating the boat with Hamman and B.J. Baker behind when they crashed into the other boat.

The DNR also issued Nicole Baker a warning for a boat registration violation. The operator of the stationary boat, Chad Riker, was also issued a warning for a boat registration violation.

The DNR said that Hamman and B.J. Baker are still hospitalized but don’t know their specific conditions.

