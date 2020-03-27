Teen charged with murder for Monona County shooting death

MAPLETON, Iowa (KCAU) – A teen has been charged with the murder of another teen after a shooting in late January.

On January 31, the Mapleton Police Department responded to a report of a shooting incident at 306 South 5th Street in Mapleton.

Upon arrival, police found a deceased male who was identified as Joseph Hopkins, 16, inside the detached garage of the residence. There were also three other juvenile males at the residence during the time of the incident.

The Iowa Office of State Medical Examiner has ruled Hopkins’ death as a homicide and the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head.

On Friday, March 27, Jay Lee Neubaum, 17, was arrested in Whiting on one count of first-degree murder, a class A felony. Neubaum’s bond was set at $1 million cash or surety.

Neubaum was transported to the juvenile detention center in Woodbury County.

The Mapleton Police Department, Monona County Sheriff’s Office, Monona County Attorneys Office, Iowa attorney General’s Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation were all involved in the investigation.