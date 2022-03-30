SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KCAU) — Food assistance programs are returning to pre-pandemic standards, creating more obstacles and less financial aid for Siouxlanders.

When the pandemic started, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits increased by a minimum of $95 per month. but starting in April, those benefits will be reduced to pre-COVID numbers.

Jacob Wanderscheid with the Food Bank of Siouxland said families should prepare soon for these changes.

“It is better to try to plan ahead and visit a food pantry a little earlier in the month and at the end of the month so that it’s not an emergency situation for your food needs,” Wanderscheid said.

Another food assistance resource will also be returning to pre-pandemic norms. During these past two years, families weren’t required to fill out applications for the federal free and reduced lunch program.

The forms will be required again starting in June.

Erin Heineman is the director of business operations for the South Sioux City Community School District. She said the applications include income guidelines, which can be problematic for some families.

“One of the things with the federal free and reduced program is yes it takes into account a family’s income, but it doesn’t necessarily take into account their expenses,” Heineman said. “So, we all know the cost of living has increased significantly in the past year due to supply and demand issues.”

Ben Schultz is the principal of Lewis and Clark Elementary School in South Sioux City. He said fewer people use the free lunch program when applications are required.

“When we had the applications three or four years ago, we had a lot of families that didn’t fill them out and then that ended up creating a big bill, a big bill and that bill only gets bigger and that’s the lunch bill,” Schultz said.

The South Sioux City Community School District serves 2,600 lunches each day.

Karen Valdovinos has three children enrolled in South Sioux City Schools. She said the free lunch program is a crucial financial safety net for her and other parents.

“It’s always a nice thing to know that the lunch is free so you don’t have to worry about your kids not being able to eat and it’s also a nice way that they provide a healthy meal for them,” Valdovinos said.

The school district has notified parents about the required forms.

For more information about these forms, click here. For questions regarding SNAP benefits, you can call the hotline at (855) 944-3663