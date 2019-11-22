Chances to see the Unicorn Meteor Shower in the sky

SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
by: KCAU Staff
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Thursday and Friday night, there will be two chances to see a meteor shower in Siouxland.
Siouxlanders will be able to see the Unicorn Meteor Shower for a small period of time.
Clear skies expected tonight to view the Alpha Monocerotids aka "Unicorn" meteor shower. Meteors will be fairly low in the southeast sky and not exceptionally bright, although at a 15-minute brief peak between 1030-1115 pm tonight) there could be a couple or three per minute. pic.twitter.com/n5mP6L6V9y— NWS Sioux Falls (@NWSSiouxFalls) November 21, 2019
