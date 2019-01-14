Chance for SNOW on Friday

A great start to the week is ahead in Siouxland, but finally cooler temperatures are on their way back.

It has been quite a warm start so far to the month of January. We have started the month with 11 days of warmer than average temperatures, while only two days have been below the average. This will change as we head into the end of the week.

Slightly cooler temperatures move into town here for Wednesday and Thursday, but once the cold snap hits us on Friday, it looks like below average to average temperatures are going to be here to stay for at least the next week or two.

Along with cold temperatures, there is a good chance we will see some snowfall on the ground here on Friday. Right now it is looking like more snow than just a few flurries as well, so get excited out there snow-lovers! There might even be enough snow to get back on the sledding hills for the weekend, but we will have more details on how much snow to expect later on in the week.

Jumping to next weekend, very cold temperatures take hold, and they will not leave us alone throughout the weekend. Saturday’s high temperature is expected to remain in the upper single digits!

Not only do we have a cold Saturday ahead, but temperatures will likely dip below zero Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday we do see some recovery in terms of temperatures, but some of the extended models are showing a few waves of arctic air over these next few weeks.

