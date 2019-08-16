Chamber hosts Rush Hour event at Miracle League Field

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Next month, more than 100 kids and adults with disabilities will head to Sioux City for the 2019 Miracle League All-Star Celebration.

Players from 23 states and Mexico will all gather for three days at the nation’s largest Miracle League complex right here in Sioux City.

Siouxland Chamber members heard about the big event at Thursday’s Rush Hour event at the complex.

Miracle League is wrapping up a $300,000 campaign to host the 2nd ever all-star weekend.

“Not only show off our complex but our city. It’s going very well again I think people are very surprised of the 300 Miracle League complex’s this is the largest. We’re just excited for Sept. 6th through 8th,” said Kevin Negaard of Miracle League.

Negaard says all of Siouxland is welcome to the All-Star weekend tat includes a mixer and dance as well as games and other activities at the complex September 6, 7 & 8th.