Challenges to Iowa judge selection law fail in appeals court

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Court of Appeals has refused to let a group of lawmakers and attorneys move forward with two lawsuits challenging a law passed last year that gave the governor more power over the selection of supreme court and appeals court judges.

The cases filed by a group of Democratic lawmakers and lawyers were dismissed by a divided appeals court on Wednesday in a 3-2 decision.

It says the court is hesitant to interfere with legislative branch decisions.

An attorney representing the plaintiffs says he will ask the Iowa Supreme Court to review the decision.

