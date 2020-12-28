Challenges of being pregnant during the pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Navigating the COVID-19 pandemic has created new challenges for many people. This is especially true for some pregnant women.

“My husband and I conceived in late February. We had been trying for maybe a couple months and so we’re kind of wondering should we continue to try or not with the fact that COVID was arriving and once when we were going to maybe stop we were already expecting,” mother, Abbey Fischer, said.

Fischer gave birth to baby girl, Clarkee, in November.

She said her latest pregnancy journey was much different than her first two.

“My husband was unable to be at a few of my appointments due to the restrictions other than our ultrasound day,” Fischer said.

Fischer said there were a lot of lonely moments. Especially since her family couldn’t be there the night of her delivery.

Laci Harrison, doula, said she’s seen the interest in doulas grow as mothers search for more support throughout the pandemic.

“I think it’s important to just to be able to talk about hey I’m scared this is scary for me especially if people can’t just go out and get mental health help,” Harrison said.

Harrison is a trained birth doula which is a person who provides emotional and physical support during pregnancy and childbirth but aren’t medical professionals.

She said being a doula is more important now than years past.

“Resource wise, and just with things changing in hospitals and things changing just preferences with how people want to birth, where they want to birth, I think it’s really important to have that one person you can talk to, trust. You know there going to be there,” Harrison said.

“It was a little scary because you know there’s not a lot of research regarding how COVID affects pregnant women. What could be you know challenges during delivery? So it was more kind of just the unknown,” Fischer said.

Fischer said she’s learned to not take time with friends and family for granted as they’ve helped get her through her pregnancy.

Harrison adds being pregnant already comes with challenges of its own. So, whether it’s a doula or not, it’s important to know what resources are available.