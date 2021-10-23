Challenges at Browns Lake, Snyder Bend prompts meeting with DNR

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be holding a meeting to discuss issues at Browns Lake and Snyder Bend.

The meeting will take place on October 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Shelter House in Bigelow Park on Browns Lake.

According to the DNR, the two lakes have been severely impacted by flooding and drought conditions over the past 10 years. These impacts have created new challenges for managing the lakes.

The Woodbury County Conservation Board and the Iowa DNR will be discussing the challenges, possibilities for future management, and gathering public input during the meeting.

The meeting is open to the public.