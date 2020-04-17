“Chalk your Walk” gains traction as social distancing message board in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With technology, many are sharing messages over zoom, Facebook, and text but one Siouxland community is using an old-fashion method.

The Le Mars Art Center is encouraging people to draw and write on their sidewalks and driveways in order to share messages with their neighbors.

Homes and businesses have been decorated as Siouxlanders strive to connect with each other while maintaining social distancing.

Annie Laursen, Program Director for the Le Mars Art Center said lot of people seem interested.

“We’ve had a really good turn out and just response to it on our Facebook page, calls about it, people to come pick-up free chalk when we were handing it out,” Laurenson said. “We got a really good response, we have a few businesses we know that are already involved and interested in town.” says Annie Laursen, Program Director for the Le Mars Art Center.

Check out the Le Mars Art Center’s Facebook page for more sidewalk art.

