SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Listeners of Siouxland Catholic Radio experienced a unique kind of entertainment tonight, not on the radio but rather on a sidewalk.

North Dakota street artist Maria Loh spent 8 hours, chalked ‘Madonna of the Streets’, outside the studio of KFHC Radio.

Her work, a thank you of sorts to students who took part in the station’s first-ever Youth Art Festival.

It’s believed the painting made famous by artist Roberto Ferruzzi represents the image of the Virgin Mary.

“My main focus is religious art. I particularly enjoy drawing images of Mary and Jesus. ANd so I’ve had the opportunity to come down to Iowa and do a chalk art piece here for the Catholic Art Festival that they’ve had,” said Loh.

Loh is just 19-years-old but has been doing chalk street art for a few years now.

We’re told Siouxland Catholic Radio hopes to bring Loh back for ArtSplash in September.

Today’s appearance was made possible by the Gillcrest Foundation.