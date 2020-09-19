Chair of Honor program honor POWs, missing soldiers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – POW and MIA chairs are found around the U.S. and are now available in Siouxland thanks to one teenager.

Jacob McGowan has a close connection to veterans. His grandfather served, so he brought in the “Chair of Honor” program to help honor Siouxlanders who served their country.

The chairs are placed at arenas and businesses to represent POW’s and MIA’s.

McGowen said he is grateful he received this accolade for the project from local leaders.

“It means a lot to have the support of the community, the senator, of Congressman King, the mayor, they’ve all been really co-operative and very helpful and I really appreciate it,” said McGowen.

“We need to recognize those that have gone before us and as a combat veteran, I really want to take this time and honor General Bud Day.”

One chair will remain at the Siouxland Expo Center while the other will be kept at the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce until it’s requested for display at events.

