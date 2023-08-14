STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The Storm Lake’s The Wood, Wine, and Blues festival returns in three days for some community fun.

According to the City of Storm Lake, the city is working with Storm Lake United to bring a celebration to wrap up the summer in the community from Aug. 18-20.

On Friday, Aug, 18, there will be a carving competition with six artists from around the country. The popular Quick Carve event is at 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, there will be the Storm the Lake Hynoon Kiwanis Triathlon/ Duathlon at 8 a.m. at Awaysisi Beach, a Chainsaw carving continues from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., a silent auction Quick Carve pieces at 8 a.m., Community education cornhole tournament in the park from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and live music starting at noon. Food trucks and vendors are available from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

On Sunday, Aug 20, will be the final day for the chainsaw carving competition from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., the awards ceremony will take place at 4 p.m., the Quick Carve silent auction winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m., the Wine and Art in the Park from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and live music from 12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.