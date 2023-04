YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Officials say exhaust from a chain saw sparked a grass fire east of Yankton Tuesday afternoon.

The Yankton Fire Department says it happened just after 2:00 p.m. Officials posted pictures of the scene to Facebook.

Courtesy Yankton Fire Dept.

Authorities say the owner was use the chain saw to cut trees and set it on the ground. It then ignited the dry vegetation. Crews were on scene for around an hour.