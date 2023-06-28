GREENE COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — A Carroll woman has died after a chain-reaction crash near Scranton.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, it happened on Highway 30, off Forest Ave., just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Three vehicles were stopped due to road construction when a fourth car crashed into the back of the line. It caused a chain reaction, with each car hitting the car in front of them.

A passenger in the first car that was hit, 84-year-old Mary Ann Haberl, died in the crash.

Two of the drivers involved in the collision were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing to investigate.