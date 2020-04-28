Certain Le Mars businesses prepare to reopen

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – For many folks in Plymouth County, the news certain businesses will partially reopen soon is something they’ve been longing to hear.

“You know, if everything’s kinda halfways under control, yes, I think it’s a good idea,” resident David Hanson said.

“My daughter works at 4 Brothers, and I just know a lot of people around here it would truly benefit,” resident Deanna Thompson said.

Governor Kim Reynolds announcing Monday that in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties, restaurants, gyms, and retail stores will be allowed to reopen May 1st under certain guidelines.

Even though Plymouth County restaurants such as Iowa Barbeque Company will reopen at 50 percent capacity, executive chef Keaton Kimble says they’re already planning for an influx of customers.

“We’ll continue up until Friday to space out our tables–put some markers on the floor,” Kimble said.

Tables aren’t the only thing people are worried about “spacing out.”

Woodbury County is not included in the governor’s reopen order, leaving some folks in Plymouth County to wonder if their neighbors to the south will come calling.

“People coming here from Woodbury County–I’m hesitant about it,” Thompson said.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott is concerned as well.

“We’re growing 120 cases a day basically in Sioux City alone, which doesn’t account for Dakota County, which seems to be growing at the same pace. I guess I’d be concerned if I were in those counties of folks traveling up there right now.” Mayor Scott said.

The earliest Woodbury County could see business restrictions lifted is May 15th. Despite concerns, Kimble tells KCAU 9 Iowa Barbeque Company is ready for opening day.

“I get calls a lot, actually, from people that are from Sioux City and other areas to see if we are open. It is a concern, we all want to stay safe and things like that, but I think it comes down to folks being aware themselves of the risks, and being conscious of their own actions,” Kimble said.