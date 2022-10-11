DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) — The CEO of Tyson will be making a stop at the Dakota Dunes facility following the company’s big announcement on Wednesday.

According to representatives from Tyson, CEO Donnie King will be visiting the corporate office in the Dakota Dunes where he will be exclusively meeting with employees only.

Tyson announced that it will be moving employees from the Dakota Dunes corporate office to the Tyson headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. The announcement also specified that employees from Chicago will also be transferred for a total of 1,000 employees.

Officials with Tyson stated that the locations in Chicago and Dakota Dunes will eventually close because the transfer is intended to “enhance team member agility and enable faster decision-making.”

There are also plans to expand the current Springdale headquarters.