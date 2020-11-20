Central Lyon CSD school board passes mask requirement for all students

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – The Central Lyon school board has passed a measure to require students in all grades to wear a face mask.

Central Lyon CSD Superintendent Brent Jorth said the board held a special meeting on Thursday night to discuss expanding the current mask requirement to include students from grades preschool through 4th grade.

The school board reviewed data concerning the number of students and staff members impacted by COVID-19, Governor Reynolds’ recent proclamation of enhanced mitigation strategies to slow the spread of the virus, and heard from local healthcare partners.

Central Lyon CSD passed the measure on Thursday night, effective immediately, requiring all students from all grades and staff members to wear a face mask when they’re unable to socially distance.

The masks will also be required to be worn while in the hallways, lunch lines, and other common areas.

The mask requirement means the following:

Face masks must be worn by all students and staff at all times when social distancing is not possible. Gaiters and face shields are not an approved face mask.

Face masks don’t need to be worn: When eating or drinking During Physical Education (PE) During outdoor recess When participating in athletics

Special considerations will be made for health concerns of students and staff on an individual basis.

Superintendent Jorth said the mask policy will be in effect until further notice.

