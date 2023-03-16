ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities are investigating a person who allegedly had interactions with students at Central Lyon Community School District, the school said Thursday.

The school district said in a release that it was informed of the investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). The DCI said the person subject of the investigation is a non-district employee.

Superintendent Brent Jorth added that the allegations are considered severe as the “safety of the students at Central Lyon is taken extremely seriously.” The person under investigation no longer has access to the school or the students, the release stated.

The school is cooperating with the DCI and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, saying on Twitter the students and parents involved have been interviewed.

School officials are aware that the community may be stunned by the news, but the school is doing “everything possible to keep our students’ safety, needs, and education first and foremost.”

Jorth added that the school can’t comment further and they will continue to cooperate with law enforcement.