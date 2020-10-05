Central Lyon Community Schools reports 6 COVID-19 cases

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – Central Lyon Community School District has reported six cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

On their website, Central Lyon Community Schools list positive COVID-19 reported cases among staff and students.

The list says three staff members and three students have tested positive.

One staff member is from Central Lyon Elementary, another is from Central Lyon High School, and the third is from Central Lyon District.

The three students that tested positive are all in Central Lyon High School.

