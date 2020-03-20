Central Bank & Insurance donates $5,000 to Food Bank of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland Food Bank announced Friday they received a $5,000 donation from Central Bank & Insurance to help serve people impacted by the ever-increasing challenges posed by the spread of COVID-19.

Central Bank and Insurance announced it is donating $55,000 to local food charities across Iowa and South Dakota to provide safe access to food for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Brown, Central Bank CFO and President, said Central Bank felt they had to do something substantial to assist with the ongoing availability of emergency food and supplies.

“The impact the coronavirus has on local families is concerning. It’s been weighing heavily on our minds,” Brown said.

Tim Brown, Central Bank CEO and Chairman of the Board shared the CFO’s sentiment.

“Caring for your neighbor is even more crucial during times like this,” Brown said. “At Central Bank & Insurance, we feel its important step up, help out and provide support where it’s needed. Our local food charities are on the front lines and offer an essential community service.”

Latest Coronavirus Stories

Latest Stories