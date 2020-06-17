Center for Siouxland receives nearly $35K in housing counseling grant from HUD

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – Sioux City’s Center for Siouxland received almost $35,000 in a housing counseling grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, HUD awarded nearly $40 million in housing counseling grants to more than one million people/families who have HUD-approved housing counseling. The HUD awards will help those avoid foreclosure, as well as help them be more informed when buying a home or renting.

The recipients of the grants competed in the Department’s two-year (the fiscal year 2019 and 2020) Comprehensive Housing Counseling Grant Program Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA), which was published May 24, 2019.

The grants awarded on Tuesday directly support the housing counseling services provided by 204 HUD-approved local housing agencies, national and regional organizations, and state housing finance agencies (SHFAs).

“HUD-approved housing counseling agencies are on the front lines of helping individuals and families struggling financially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. These housing counselors help individuals and families in need to get mortgage payment relief assistance now, and to take steps necessary to save their homes in the future,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said.

Those agencies provide services to address a variety of housing counseling needs, which includes evaluating an individual’s or family’s readiness for a home purchase for those buying a home and helping them get through the homebuying process.

Around half of the state and local agencies that were awarded the HUD grants on Tuesday also received preference because they will also provide counseling to individuals and families within designated zones.

“[Tuesday]’s funding reinforces HUD’s commitment to the important role of counseling plays in helping families make responsible choices to address their housing needs. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, HUD-approved counselors are there to assist millions of homeowners and renters nationwide and help them keep a roof over their heads,” Len Wolfson, acting federal housing commissioner added.

The HUD-approved agencies also help individuals or families find affordable rental housing, offer financial literacy training, and provide foreclosure prevention counseling.

In addition to the agencies providing counseling to those who own a home or rent, they support emergency preparedness and disaster recovery efforts, assist homeless individuals find transitional housing, and help seniors determine whether a reverse mortgage makes sense for them.

During the 2019 Fiscal Year, the agencies served over one million households.

Of the households served, around 52% of them were minorities, which includes 38% African American and 10% that identified as multiple races. In addition, around 19% of the households served were Hispanic.

For those who are looking for a HUD-approved housing counseling agency, click here, or call 800-569-4287 for their interactive phone directory.

To see the breakdown of the housing counseling grants from HUD for Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, look below.

Iowa received a state total of $106,157 that was given to five cities in the state:

City HCS ID Grant Number Agency Name Total FY20 Award Sioux City 80262 HC200821003 Center For Siouxland $34,888 Dubuque 82531 HC200821010 Eastern Iowa Regional Housing Authority $12,231 Waterloo 81088 HC200821011 Family Management Financial Solutions, Inc. $25,915 Des Moines 82457 HC200821013 Home Opportunities Made Easy, Inc. (HOME, Inc.)* $18,836 Muscatine 80038 HC200821029 Muscatine, City Of D/B/A Muscatine Municipal Housing Agency* $14,287 HCS: House Counseling System

Nebraska received a state total of $207,997 that was handed out to four cities in the state:

City HCS ID Grant Number Agency Name Total FY20 Award Fairbury 90219 HC200821002 Blue Valley Community Action, Inc.* $19,986 Omaha 82478 HC200831001 Credit Advisors Foundation $110,045 Omaha 80556 HC200821028 Family Housing Advisory Services, Inc. $37,307 Chadron 81530 HC200821012 High Plains Community Development Corp., Inc. $40,659 HCS: House Counseling System

Pierre was the only city in South Dakota to receive funding from HUD.

City HCS ID Grant Number Agency Name Total FY20 Award Pierre 81249 HC200841003 South Dakota Housing Development Authority $177,252 HCS: House Counseling System

