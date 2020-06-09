Center for Rural Affairs hosts online series that focuses on starting farms

SIOUX CITY, (KCAU) – While most classrooms are preparing for the fall semester, a non-profit dedicated to educating farmers is still in full swing.

The Center for Rural Affairs helps people learn about the challenges of starting a new farm or ranch in the area.

The center has operated strictly in-person for years, so the transition to online classes and meetings was a challenge but officials said it’s been worth it, as it allows them to reach more people.

“We see people coming to our online workshop who never would’ve been able to make the drive across the state for like [Monday night], it was a 90-minute event. So that’s been a nice silver lining for us,” said Erin Schoenberg, Center for Rural Affairs.

The online sessions were funded through the Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program from the USDA.

