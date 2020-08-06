Census workers to knock on Siouxlanders doors starting next week

(KCAU) – Starting next week, you might have some people knocking on your door in an effort to count all of Siouxland for the 2020 Census.

Siouxlanders have until September 31 to fill out their information for the census.

One Dickinson County board member tells KCAU 9 because of all the funds allocated to COVID-19 relief this year, getting an accurate count is even more important.

“We get pelted with surveys and all kinds of things, this is different. This is about ensuring that we are fairly represented at the highest levels and also determines money flowing back into the community,” said David Krahling, Mayor of Sioux Center.

The count is on in Siouxland. So far, Sioux County has the highest response rate at 75%, but Mayor Krahling said they’re not done yet.

“We have a little work left to do until we get to where we were in 2010, Certainly, the pandemic has changed the process a little bit. So we certainly want to encourage people there is still time to self-report the next step and begining next week is in person visits or in person counting,” said Mayor Krahling.

In Dickinson County, only 44% of the population has been counted, which is the lowest in Siouxland.

“While most of, if not, all of the board members have sent theirs in, were finding that the rest of the county for the most part has not,” said Bill Leupold, Chairman of the Dickinson County Board of Supervisors.

Next week, Leupold said census staff will be helping the county reach out to more people.

“We have been spending a lot of money to keep down this COVID-19, you know. We have do to rent spaces for the testing areas. We have been putting aids out on the radio paper about being safe in this pandemic. It’s important that we do get this money,” said Leupold.

Perla Alarcon-Flory, a Sioux City Complete Count commitee member, said starting next week, census employees with be knocking on doors in areas with the smallest response rate.

“It’s every 10 years, but at the same time, that is what makes it so important because for the next 10 years, we are going to use information that we collect today,” said Alacron-Flory.

The 2020 Census can be completed by phone in multiple languages, for English inside of the U.S., call 844-330-2020, and Spanish, call 844-468-2020.

For more information on the 2020 U.S. Census, click here.

