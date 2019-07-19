Cement truck rolls over sending one person to the hospital

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of an accident where a Kenworth cement truck rolled onto its side Thursday morning.

Jeremy Stoner, 23 of Hospers, Iowa, was backing the cement truck down Goldfinch Avenue onto a driveway when he entered a ditch and rolled the truck. The vehicle rolled onto the driver’s side, pinning Stoner inside. He was removed from the truck with mechanical extrication by the Sioux Center Fire Department and Sioux Center Rescue.

Stoner was transported to the Sioux Center Hospital by ambulance for treatment. Stoner sustained minor injuries. The Kenworth cement truck sustained about $30,000 in damage.