SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A well-known pediatrician in Siouxland was remembered Friday evening by the community.

A celebration of life honoring the late Dr. Ann Rehan was held at Bob Roe’s Point. Many people stopped in to talk about their times with Dr. Rehan.

KCAU 9 spoke with her daughter, one of the founders of the new Ann Rehan Goebel Foundation which starting next year will award a scholarship to a high school graduate going into a science, math, technology, engineering or mathematics field.

“The hope is that we carry on her legacy by supporting kids who will live a similar life to her and be a good doctor or be a good scientist,” said Mary Goebel, daughter of Dr. Ann Rehan

Cocktails were also available at the event. For every “Lavender Ann” that was purchased, the proceeds would go to the ARG Foundation.