Celebration at WITCC to focus on first-gen college students

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A local college is setting aside time on Monday to celebrate first-generation college students.

Monday is National First-Generation College Student Day, and Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) will be holding a celebration in their library from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The meaning behind the term “first-generation” means a student who is the first in their family to earn a college degree. On November 8, the Higher Education Act of 1965 was created and put into motion to help low-income families seek education.

“Many of these college students seem to share a lack of knowledge about how higher education works. They can face psychological, academic, financial, and social barriers which can negatively impact their success in college. This day is an opportunity to show our support for these students and make them aware of the resources that are available to them,” said WITCC Director of TRIO-Student Support Services Alejandra Flores.

WITCC states about 75% of their student body are first-generation students. At the event, some will speak in a panel and share their experiences.